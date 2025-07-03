Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Happy July 4th from Holloman Air Force Base (2025 Edition)

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Bobby Teichmann 

    49th Wing

    A video montage celebrating the 4th of July at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 2, 2025. The Declaration of Independence, the original founding document of the United States of America, was unanimously adopted by the Continental Congress July 4, 1776. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Bob Teichmann)

    Date Taken: 07.02.2025
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 18:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 969151
    VIRIN: 250702-F-OP366-1001
    Filename: DOD_111121550
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US

    Freedom
    Holloman AFB
    Air Power
    montage
    4th of July
    AETC

