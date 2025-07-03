Happy July 4th from Holloman Air Force Base (2025 Edition)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A video montage celebrating the 4th of July at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 2, 2025. The Declaration of Independence, the original founding document of the United States of America, was unanimously adopted by the Continental Congress July 4, 1776. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Bob Teichmann)