True North brings mobile gym to remote airman

Oscar Ramos, 49th Wing True North social worker, talks about the new True North mobile gym at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 5, 2025. The mobile gym is designed to provide on-call workout options to Airmen located in remote areas of the base, improving their overall mental and physical health for improved mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Bob Teichmann)