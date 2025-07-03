Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    True North brings mobile gym to remote airman

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Bobby Teichmann 

    49th Wing

    Oscar Ramos, 49th Wing True North social worker, talks about the new True North mobile gym at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 5, 2025. The mobile gym is designed to provide on-call workout options to Airmen located in remote areas of the base, improving their overall mental and physical health for improved mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Bob Teichmann)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 18:45
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US

    TAGS

    Holloman AFB
    mission readiness
    AETC
    True North
    mobile gym
    fitness

