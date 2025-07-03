Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    101 Days of Summer

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2025

    Video by Cpl. Kanoa Thomas and Cpl. Isaiah Smith

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Leonard F. Anderson IV, commander, Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Forces South, and Sgt. Maj. Edwin A. Mota, command senior enlisted leader, Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Forces South, speak on the importance of readiness and force preservation during the 101 days of summer at the Marine Corps Support Facility, New Orleans, July 2, 2025. The leaders emphasized safety, accountability and proactive leadership as key components in maintaining operational readiness throughout the summer period. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kanoa Thomas and Cpl. Isaiah Smith)

    Date Taken: 07.02.2025
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 18:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 969139
    VIRIN: 250703-M-RY790-1001
    Filename: DOD_111121286
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US

    TAGS

    Summer, MARFORRES, New Orleans, Safety, Readiness

