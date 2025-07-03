video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Leonard F. Anderson IV, commander, Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Forces South, and Sgt. Maj. Edwin A. Mota, command senior enlisted leader, Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Forces South, speak on the importance of readiness and force preservation during the 101 days of summer at the Marine Corps Support Facility, New Orleans, July 2, 2025. The leaders emphasized safety, accountability and proactive leadership as key components in maintaining operational readiness throughout the summer period. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kanoa Thomas and Cpl. Isaiah Smith)