U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Leonard F. Anderson IV, commander, Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Forces South, and Sgt. Maj. Edwin A. Mota, command senior enlisted leader, Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Forces South, speak on the importance of readiness and force preservation during the 101 days of summer at the Marine Corps Support Facility, New Orleans, July 2, 2025. The leaders emphasized safety, accountability and proactive leadership as key components in maintaining operational readiness throughout the summer period. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kanoa Thomas and Cpl. Isaiah Smith)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2025 18:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|969139
|VIRIN:
|250703-M-RY790-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111121286
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
