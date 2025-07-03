Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Minot AFB accomplishes historic first during Combat Ammunition Production Exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Wesley Davies 

    Minot Air Force Base

    Airmen from the 5th Munitions Squadron participate in a Combat Ammunition Production Exercise (CAPEX) at Minot Air Force, North Dakota, June 23, 2025. CAPEX is a non-aircraft mass live-munitions production exercise in support of air tasking orders, providing an opportunity to evaluate munitions combat readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Wesley Davies)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2025
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 15:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 969105
    VIRIN: 250623-F-LN370-1001
    Filename: DOD_111118473
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Minot AFB accomplishes historic first during Combat Ammunition Production Exercise, by A1C Wesley Davies, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CAPEX
    Team Minot
    5MUNS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download