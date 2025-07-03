Airmen from the 5th Munitions Squadron participate in a Combat Ammunition Production Exercise (CAPEX) at Minot Air Force, North Dakota, June 23, 2025. CAPEX is a non-aircraft mass live-munitions production exercise in support of air tasking orders, providing an opportunity to evaluate munitions combat readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Wesley Davies)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2025 15:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|969105
|VIRIN:
|250623-F-LN370-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111118473
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Minot AFB accomplishes historic first during Combat Ammunition Production Exercise, by A1C Wesley Davies, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.