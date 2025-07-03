Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE hurricane relief team ensures firm foundation for new fire station

    CANTON, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2025

    Video by Michael Maddox 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    On an early & drizzly morning just days before July 4th, a small army of Corps of Engineers QA specialists and contractors met in Canton, North Carolina, for the simple task of pouring a concrete slab.

    But this is no ordinary concrete placement. Once cured, the slab will serve as the foundation of the city’s temporary fire station, decimated by Hurricane Helene in late September. In a community surrounded on all sides by dense forests, a functional fire station is a must.

    Construction of the main fire station structure will begin mid-July.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2025
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 14:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 969082
    VIRIN: 250702-A-GI410-6488
    Filename: DOD_111117283
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: CANTON, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    TAGS

    USACE, Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District, Hurricane Helene, Hurricane Helene response

