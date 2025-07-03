USACE hurricane relief team ensures firm foundation for new fire station

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On an early & drizzly morning just days before July 4th, a small army of Corps of Engineers QA specialists and contractors met in Canton, North Carolina, for the simple task of pouring a concrete slab.



But this is no ordinary concrete placement. Once cured, the slab will serve as the foundation of the city’s temporary fire station, decimated by Hurricane Helene in late September. In a community surrounded on all sides by dense forests, a functional fire station is a must.



Construction of the main fire station structure will begin mid-July.