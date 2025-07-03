Today, we honor the courage and vision that shaped our nation. Happy 4th of July from all of us—may this day remind us of the strength found in unity and the power of freedom.
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2025 14:27
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|969067
|VIRIN:
|250703-F-TA619-6648
|Filename:
|DOD_111116437
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|US
This work, Independence Day 2025, by Michael Dyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
