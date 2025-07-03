Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Independence Day 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.03.2025

    Video by Michael Dyer 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    Today, we honor the courage and vision that shaped our nation. Happy 4th of July from all of us—may this day remind us of the strength found in unity and the power of freedom.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2025
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 14:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 969067
    VIRIN: 250703-F-TA619-6648
    Filename: DOD_111116437
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Independence Day 2025, by Michael Dyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Independence Day 2025, Independence Day, AFRC, Reserve

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download