Assistant Division Commander Visits Maryland Museum of Military History

Maryland Army National Guard Brig. Gen. Dale Murray, assistant division commander—support, 29th Infantry Division, alongside other Soldiers under his command, receives a guided tour from Maryland Military Department personnel, to learn about the history of their unit at the Maryland Museum of Military History at the Fifth Regiment Armory in Baltimore, on June 5, 2025. The MMoMH is open Tuesday through Friday and offers free admission. (Video by Chazz Kibler)
