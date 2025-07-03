Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Assistant Division Commander Visits Maryland Museum of Military History

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Video by Ensign Chazz Kibler 

    Maryland National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Maryland Army National Guard Brig. Gen. Dale Murray, assistant division commander—support, 29th Infantry Division, alongside other Soldiers under his command, receives a guided tour from Maryland Military Department personnel, to learn about the history of their unit at the Maryland Museum of Military History at the Fifth Regiment Armory in Baltimore, on June 5, 2025. The MMoMH is open Tuesday through Friday and offers free admission. (Video by Chazz Kibler)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 14:16
    Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US

