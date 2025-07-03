Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why Ferrara Came to Fort Riley

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2025

    Video by Jorge Gomez  

    Irwin Army Community Hospital

    What happens when the nation’s top defense health leader touches down at Fort Riley? In this interview, Dr. Stephen Ferrara, Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs, shares his vision for military medicine and why Irwin Army Community Hospital is critical to the medical readiness of the 1st Infantry Division. From the front lines of healthcare delivery to the training grounds of America’s premier fighting force, this conversation highlights the trust, teamwork, and transformation driving military health forward.

    Date Taken: 06.30.2025
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 13:10
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US

    Military Health System
    Fort Riley
    Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs
    Irwin Army Community Hospital
    Defense Health Agency
    1st Infantry Division

