Why Ferrara Came to Fort Riley

What happens when the nation’s top defense health leader touches down at Fort Riley? In this interview, Dr. Stephen Ferrara, Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs, shares his vision for military medicine and why Irwin Army Community Hospital is critical to the medical readiness of the 1st Infantry Division. From the front lines of healthcare delivery to the training grounds of America’s premier fighting force, this conversation highlights the trust, teamwork, and transformation driving military health forward.