    91st Missile Maintenance Squadron Conducts Missile Pull at Minot AFB

    MINOT, AFB, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Luis Gomez 

    Minot Air Force Base

    Airmen from the 91st Missile Maintenance Squadron perform a missile pull at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, July 3, 2025. Missile pulls are a routine part of maintenance operations to ensure the readiness, safety and reliability of the nation’s strategic deterrent. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Luis Gomez)

    Date Taken: 07.03.2025
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 15:34
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 969055
    VIRIN: 250703-F-LQ040-2492
    Filename: DOD_111116120
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MINOT, AFB, NORTH DAKOTA, US

