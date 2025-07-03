Airmen from the 91st Missile Maintenance Squadron perform a missile pull at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, July 3, 2025. Missile pulls are a routine part of maintenance operations to ensure the readiness, safety and reliability of the nation’s strategic deterrent. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Luis Gomez)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2025 15:34
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|969055
|VIRIN:
|250703-F-LQ040-2492
|Filename:
|DOD_111116120
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MINOT, AFB, NORTH DAKOTA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 91st Missile Maintenance Squadron Conducts Missile Pull at Minot AFB, by A1C Luis Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.