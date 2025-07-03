50th Marine Corps Marathon Medal Reveal

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/969051" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A promotional video highlights the upcoming 50th annual Marine Corps Marathon in Arlington, Virginia on October 26th 2025. With more than 30,000 runners, the Marine Corps Marathon, held annually, is recognized as “The People’s Marathon” and is organized by the men and women of the United States Marine Corps. (Marine Corps Video by Tyler Harrison)