    50th Marine Corps Marathon Medal Reveal

    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2025

    Video by Tyler Harrison 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico   

    A promotional video highlights the upcoming 50th annual Marine Corps Marathon in Arlington, Virginia on October 26th 2025. With more than 30,000 runners, the Marine Corps Marathon, held annually, is recognized as “The People’s Marathon” and is organized by the men and women of the United States Marine Corps. (Marine Corps Video by Tyler Harrison)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2025
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 12:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 969051
    VIRIN: 250703-D-ZR897-4158
    Filename: DOD_111115831
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 50th Marine Corps Marathon Medal Reveal, by Tyler Harrison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

