A promotional video highlights the upcoming 50th annual Marine Corps Marathon in Arlington, Virginia on October 26th 2025. With more than 30,000 runners, the Marine Corps Marathon, held annually, is recognized as “The People’s Marathon” and is organized by the men and women of the United States Marine Corps. (Marine Corps Video by Tyler Harrison)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2025 12:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|969051
|VIRIN:
|250703-D-ZR897-4158
|Filename:
|DOD_111115831
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 50th Marine Corps Marathon Medal Reveal, by Tyler Harrison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
