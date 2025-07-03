Understanding Cognitive Distortions: How to Stop Being Your Brain’s Press Secretary

A Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center behavioral health team monthly video providing resources and information to help enhance the mental health and wellbeing the Fort Hood community.
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2025 12:08
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|969044
|VIRIN:
|250616-A-JC790-8333
|Filename:
|DOD_111115620
|Length:
|00:07:29
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
