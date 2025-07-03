Marines assigned to Marine Corps Security Force Regiment, FAST Battalion, Bravo Company, 5th Platoon, conduct a live-fire exercise aboard the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) during Continuing Promise 2025, June 19, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rylin Paul)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2025 11:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|969034
|VIRIN:
|250619-N-MA550-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111115390
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|CARIBBEAN SEA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Marine Live-Fire Exercise Aboard USNS Comfort, by PO2 Rylin Paul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.