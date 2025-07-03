National Guard Bureau commemorates Independence Day

A short-form video produced by the National Guard Bureau highlights the Citizen-Soldiers and Citizen-Airmen of the National Guard in celebration of Independence Day, July 4, 2025. The reel features patriotic imagery and underscores the National Guard’s dual mission—supporting state governors during domestic operations and serving the nation in federal missions worldwide. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler)
|07.03.2025
|07.03.2025 11:35
|Package
|969028
|250703-Z-IC909-1001
|DOD_111115262
|00:00:31
|US
|3
|3
