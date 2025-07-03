National Guard Bureau commemorates Independence Day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A short-form video produced by the National Guard Bureau highlights the Citizen-Soldiers and Citizen-Airmen of the National Guard in celebration of Independence Day, July 4, 2025. The reel features patriotic imagery and underscores the National Guard’s dual mission—supporting state governors during domestic operations and serving the nation in federal missions worldwide. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler)