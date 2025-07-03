Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard Bureau commemorates Independence Day

    UNITED STATES

    07.03.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler 

    National Guard Bureau

    A short-form video produced by the National Guard Bureau highlights the Citizen-Soldiers and Citizen-Airmen of the National Guard in celebration of Independence Day, July 4, 2025. The reel features patriotic imagery and underscores the National Guard’s dual mission—supporting state governors during domestic operations and serving the nation in federal missions worldwide. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler)

    Date Taken: 07.03.2025
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 11:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 969028
    VIRIN: 250703-Z-IC909-1001
    Filename: DOD_111115262
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: US

    4th Of July

