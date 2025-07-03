U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa Change of Command - Part 2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/969014" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Robert B. Sofge Jr., outgoing commander, Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa, passes command to Maj. Gen. Daniel Shipley, incoming commander, MARFOREUR/AF, during a change of command ceremony on U.S. Army Garrison Panzer Kaserne in Boblingen, Germany, July 3, 2025. This ceremony recognizes the significance of the passage of command, honors the accomplishments of the organization under the outgoing commander, and formally appoints the incoming commander. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Gunnery Sgt. Donato Maffin and Sgt. Kedrick Schumacher)