U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Robert B. Sofge Jr., outgoing commander, Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa, passes command to Maj. Gen. Daniel Shipley, incoming commander, MARFOREUR/AF, during a change of command ceremony on U.S. Army Garrison Panzer Kaserne in Boblingen, Germany, July 3, 2025. This ceremony recognizes the significance of the passage of command, honors the accomplishments of the organization under the outgoing commander, and formally appoints the incoming commander. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Gunnery Sgt. Donato Maffin and Sgt. Kedrick Schumacher)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2025 11:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|969014
|VIRIN:
|250703-M-RT859-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111115085
|Length:
|00:34:20
|Location:
|BOBLINGEN, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa Change of Command - Part 2, by GySgt Donato Maffin and Sgt Kedrick Schumacher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.