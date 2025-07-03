Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa Change of Command - Part 1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BOBLINGEN, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    07.03.2025

    Video by Gunnery Sgt. Donato Maffin and Sgt. Kedrick Schumacher

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Robert B. Sofge Jr., outgoing commander, Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa, passes command to Maj. Gen. Daniel Shipley, incoming commander, MARFOREUR/AF, during a change of command ceremony on U.S. Army Garrison Panzer Kaserne in Boblingen, Germany, July 3, 2025. This ceremony recognizes the significance of the passage of command, honors the accomplishments of the organization under the outgoing commander, and formally appoints the incoming commander. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Gunnery Sgt. Donato Maffin and Sgt. Kedrick Schumacher)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2025
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 11:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 969011
    VIRIN: 250703-M-RT859-1001
    Filename: DOD_111115065
    Length: 00:41:55
    Location: BOBLINGEN, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa Change of Command - Part 1, by GySgt Donato Maffin and Sgt Kedrick Schumacher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa
    Change of Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download