    Combatives Course Final Exercise (B-Roll)

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.25.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag, Airman Rebekah Moran and Senior Airman Juliana Londono

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Airmen and Soldiers complete training exercises on building and room clearing, hostage extraction, hostile vehicle extraction and combatives on Vogelweh Air Base, Germany, June 25, 2025. The exercise was the final event in a two-week combatives course led by Sergeant First Class Aaron Rapoza, the 18th Airborne Corps Director of Combatives Operations, Fort Bragg, N.C. (Defense Media Activity video by Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Grossklag)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 11:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 969006
    VIRIN: 250625-F-GM327-1006
    Filename: DOD_111115018
    Length: 00:02:54
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combatives Course Final Exercise (B-Roll), by SSgt Ryan Grossklag, Amn Rebekah Moran and SrA Juliana Londono, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    combatives
    92nd Military Police Company
    569th
    USFPS

