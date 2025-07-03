Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Concrete Pouring at Cleveland West Pier with the Buffalo District B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2025

    Video by Andre Hampton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    B-roll of the Buffalo District Cleveland West Pier repairs where the district is pouring concrete in sections of form work that will provide a better surface for recreation and stability for safe vessel navigation, Cleveland, Ohio, June 6, 2025.
    USACE is committed to ensuring this critical infrastructure continues to serve the nation and the Cleveland community. (U.S. Army video by Andre' M. Hampton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2025
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 11:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 969001
    VIRIN: 250702-A-VR700-2001
    Filename: DOD_111114940
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: CLEVELAND, OHIO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Concrete Pouring at Cleveland West Pier with the Buffalo District B-Roll, by Andre Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Buffalo District
    Pier Repairs
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Navigation
    Cleveland

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download