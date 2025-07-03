Concrete Pouring at Cleveland West Pier with the Buffalo District B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll of the Buffalo District Cleveland West Pier repairs where the district is pouring concrete in sections of form work that will provide a better surface for recreation and stability for safe vessel navigation, Cleveland, Ohio, June 6, 2025.

USACE is committed to ensuring this critical infrastructure continues to serve the nation and the Cleveland community. (U.S. Army video by Andre' M. Hampton)