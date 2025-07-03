B-roll of the Buffalo District Cleveland West Pier repairs where the district is pouring concrete in sections of form work that will provide a better surface for recreation and stability for safe vessel navigation, Cleveland, Ohio, June 6, 2025.
USACE is committed to ensuring this critical infrastructure continues to serve the nation and the Cleveland community. (U.S. Army video by Andre' M. Hampton)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2025 11:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|969001
|VIRIN:
|250702-A-VR700-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111114940
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Location:
|CLEVELAND, OHIO, US
This work, Concrete Pouring at Cleveland West Pier with the Buffalo District B-Roll, by Andre Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
