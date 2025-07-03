Combatives Course Final Exercise (720p w/graphics)

Airmen and Soldiers complete training exercises on building and room clearing, hostage extraction, hostile vehicle extraction and combatives on Vogelweh Air Base, Germany, June 25, 2025. The exercise was the final event in a two-week combatives course led by Sergeant First Class Aaron Rapoza, the 18th Airborne Corps Director of Combatives Operations, Fort Bragg, N.C. (Defense Media Activity video by Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Grossklag)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2025 11:15
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|968999
|VIRIN:
|250625-F-GM327-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111114894
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
