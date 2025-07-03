Combatives Course Final Exercise (720p w/graphics)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen and Soldiers complete training exercises on building and room clearing, hostage extraction, hostile vehicle extraction and combatives on Vogelweh Air Base, Germany, June 25, 2025. The exercise was the final event in a two-week combatives course led by Sergeant First Class Aaron Rapoza, the 18th Airborne Corps Director of Combatives Operations, Fort Bragg, N.C. (Defense Media Activity video by Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Grossklag)