The USNS Comfort crosses the Miraflores Locks in the Panama Canal following the conclusion of humanitarian efforts in Panama during Continuing Promise 25, July 1, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2025 11:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|968998
|VIRIN:
|250701-F-RJ686-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_111114850
|Length:
|00:02:32
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, PA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
