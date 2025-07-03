319th Reconnaissance Wing Change of Command 2025: Full Event

The 319th Reconnaissance Wing welcomed Col. Alfred Rosales as the new wing commander during a change of command ceremony July 1, 2025. Lt. Gen. Thomas Hensley, commander of the 16th Air Force (Air Force Cyber), presided over the ceremony as Col. Timothy Monroe, outgoing commander of the 319th RW, relinquished command and Rosales assumed command.
