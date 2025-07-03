Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    319th Reconnaissance Wing Change of Command 2025: Full Event

    UNITED STATES

    07.01.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base

    The 319th Reconnaissance Wing welcomed Col. Alfred Rosales as the new wing commander during a change of command ceremony July 1, 2025. Lt. Gen. Thomas Hensley, commander of the 16th Air Force (Air Force Cyber), presided over the ceremony as Col. Timothy Monroe, outgoing commander of the 319th RW, relinquished command and Rosales assumed command.

    Date Taken: 07.01.2025
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 11:09
    Grand Forks AFB
    319th Reconnaissance Wing
    16th Air Force
    North Dakota
    Change of Command Ceremony

