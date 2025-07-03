Delta Company MCMAP

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Recruits with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, conduct Marine Corps Martial Arts Program training on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, July 2, 2025. The recruits must learn and properly demonstrate the techniques they were taught during MCMAP in order to earn their tan belt, which is a recruit training graduation requirement. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Emma Powell)