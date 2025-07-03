Welcome to the Netherlands (IT)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Welcome to the Netherlands, where there are more bikes than people! This year, the country is hosting the NATO Summit in The Hague, where Allied Leaders will take important decisions.



Synopsis

In 2025, the Netherlands is hosting a NATO Summit of Heads of State and Government for the first time. During this event in The Hague, NATO Leaders will take decisions on important issues facing the Alliance.



The Netherlands - a founding member of NATO – is particular in that one third of its land lies below sea level. There are also more bikes than there are people in the country!



In this video, Jan-Willem, a Dutch policeman and content creator, introduces us to his home country.



Music

