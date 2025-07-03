Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Welcome to the Netherlands (IT)

    NETHERLANDS

    06.24.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel           

    Welcome to the Netherlands, where there are more bikes than people! This year, the country is hosting the NATO Summit in The Hague, where Allied Leaders will take important decisions.

    Synopsis
    In 2025, the Netherlands is hosting a NATO Summit of Heads of State and Government for the first time. During this event in The Hague, NATO Leaders will take decisions on important issues facing the Alliance.

    The Netherlands - a founding member of NATO – is particular in that one third of its land lies below sea level. There are also more bikes than there are people in the country!

    In this video, Jan-Willem, a Dutch policeman and content creator, introduces us to his home country.

    Music
    Gotta Get Down [Instrumental] by Dan Phillipson

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2025
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 09:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 968970
    VIRIN: 250624-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_111113798
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: NL

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

