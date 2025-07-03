U.S. Airmen assigned to U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa participate in exercise Atlantic Trident 25 in Finland, June 13 - 27, 2025. Atlantic Trident 25 is a recurring multinational training exercise between the U.S., U.K. and France to train in an interoperable environment, refining operational integration and ensuring Allied forces can seamlessly secure the Euro-Atlantic region. Finland hosted this iteration of the training series for the first time. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2025 09:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|968962
|VIRIN:
|250703-F-XA271-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111113785
|Length:
|00:04:50
|Location:
|FI
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Atlantic Trident 25: B-Roll Stringer, by TSgt Steven Adkins, SrA Christopher Campbell, A1C Sierra Casteel and SrA Ashley Talley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
