    Atlantic Trident 25: B-Roll Stringer

    FINLAND

    07.03.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Steven Adkins, Senior Airman Christopher Campbell, Airman 1st Class Sierra Casteel and Senior Airman Ashley Talley

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa   

    U.S. Airmen assigned to U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa participate in exercise Atlantic Trident 25 in Finland, June 13 - 27, 2025. Atlantic Trident 25 is a recurring multinational training exercise between the U.S., U.K. and France to train in an interoperable environment, refining operational integration and ensuring Allied forces can seamlessly secure the Euro-Atlantic region. Finland hosted this iteration of the training series for the first time. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell)

    Date Taken: 07.03.2025
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 09:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 968962
    VIRIN: 250703-F-XA271-1001
    Filename: DOD_111113785
    Length: 00:04:50
    Location: FI

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Atlantic Trident 25: B-Roll Stringer, by TSgt Steven Adkins, SrA Christopher Campbell, A1C Sierra Casteel and SrA Ashley Talley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Atlantic Trident 25, 100th ARW, AT25, EUCOM, USAFE

