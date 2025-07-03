Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Atlantic Trident 25 demonstrates the power in Allies

    FINLAND

    06.27.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Ashley Talley 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa   

    U.S., U.K., French and Finnish Air Forces conduct exercise Atlantic Trident 25 June 16-27, 2025. Atlantic Trident 25 is a recurring multinational training exercise between the U.S., U.K. and France to train in an interoperable environment, refining operational integration and ensuring Allied forces can seamlessly secure the Euro-Atlantic region. Finland hosted this iteration of the training series for the first time. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ashley Talley)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2025
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 08:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 968961
    VIRIN: 250627-F-CP836-1004
    Filename: DOD_111113770
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: FI

    Atlantic Trident 25, NATO, Allies and partners, USAF, Coalition forces, Lethality

