Atlantic Trident 25 demonstrates the power in Allies

U.S., U.K., French and Finnish Air Forces conduct exercise Atlantic Trident 25 June 16-27, 2025. Atlantic Trident 25 is a recurring multinational training exercise between the U.S., U.K. and France to train in an interoperable environment, refining operational integration and ensuring Allied forces can seamlessly secure the Euro-Atlantic region. Finland hosted this iteration of the training series for the first time. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ashley Talley)
|06.27.2025
|07.03.2025 08:54
|Package
|968961
|250627-F-CP836-1004
|DOD_111113770
|00:02:08
|FI
|4
|4
