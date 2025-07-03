KS&CB Ep. 19 | Retirement, Mentorship & Preparation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/968942" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this episode, we sit down with SGM Kontos, Command Sergeant Major, 124th RTI as he prepares to hang up the uniform and step into retirement. CSM Kontos reflects on a career of service, the critical role preparation has played in both his personal and professional life, and the power of mentorship in shaping future leaders. From serious insights to laugh-out-loud stories from the field, this episode offers a heartfelt and humorous look at life in the Vermont National Guard through the eyes of someone who’s lived it all.



To see more KS&CB:

www.ngfamily.vt.gov/Programs-Services/Kitchen-Spoons-Combat-Boots/

www.facebook.com/kitchenspoonsandcombatboots

www.youtube.com/@VTNGFamilyPrograms

https://open.spotify.com/show/4giymY7yPrnpLjZarVza7m?si=BkIFpVDBRvqI-N3CVPWspw