KS&CB Ep. 19 | Retirement, Mentorship & Preparation

In this episode, we sit down with SGM Kontos, Command Sergeant Major, 124th RTI as he prepares to hang up the uniform and step into retirement. CSM Kontos reflects on a career of service, the critical role preparation has played in both his personal and professional life, and the power of mentorship in shaping future leaders. From serious insights to laugh-out-loud stories from the field, this episode offers a heartfelt and humorous look at life in the Vermont National Guard through the eyes of someone who’s lived it all.
To see more KS&CB:
www.ngfamily.vt.gov/Programs-Services/Kitchen-Spoons-Combat-Boots/
www.facebook.com/kitchenspoonsandcombatboots
www.youtube.com/@VTNGFamilyPrograms
https://open.spotify.com/show/4giymY7yPrnpLjZarVza7m?si=BkIFpVDBRvqI-N3CVPWspw
|06.18.2025
|07.03.2025 09:07
|Series
|968942
|250618-D-LT548-1556
|DOD_111113602
|00:38:53
|COLCHESTER, VERMONT, US
|0
|0
