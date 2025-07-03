Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KS&CB Ep. 19 | Retirement, Mentorship & Preparation

    COLCHESTER, VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2025

    Video by Jeremiah Paquette 

    Family Programs - Vermont

    In this episode, we sit down with SGM Kontos, Command Sergeant Major, 124th RTI as he prepares to hang up the uniform and step into retirement. CSM Kontos reflects on a career of service, the critical role preparation has played in both his personal and professional life, and the power of mentorship in shaping future leaders. From serious insights to laugh-out-loud stories from the field, this episode offers a heartfelt and humorous look at life in the Vermont National Guard through the eyes of someone who’s lived it all.

    To see more KS&CB:
    www.ngfamily.vt.gov/Programs-Services/Kitchen-Spoons-Combat-Boots/
    www.facebook.com/kitchenspoonsandcombatboots
    www.youtube.com/@VTNGFamilyPrograms
    https://open.spotify.com/show/4giymY7yPrnpLjZarVza7m?si=BkIFpVDBRvqI-N3CVPWspw

    Date Taken: 06.18.2025
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 968942
    VIRIN: 250618-D-LT548-1556
    Filename: DOD_111113602
    Length: 00:38:53
    Location: COLCHESTER, VERMONT, US

    KS&CB
    VTNG Family Programs
    retirement
    kontos

