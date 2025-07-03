250618-N-RB149-1004 NAPLES, Italy (June 18, 2025) MC3 Karris Battle sat down for a live interview with the Chaplains Religious Enrichment Development Operation's (CREDO) Director CDR Adrienne Benton. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Carter)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2025 08:19
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|968941
|VIRIN:
|250618-N-RB149-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_111113601
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFN Naples Radio Show - CREDO Live 6/18/25 Part 4, by PO2 Nicholas Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.