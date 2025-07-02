Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples Video - Mount Whitney BALTOPS 25 SOCIAL MEDIA VERSION

    NAPLES, ITALY

    07.01.2025

    Video by Seaman Chance Hanson 

    AFN Naples

    250701-N-JA925-2001 NAPLES, Italy (July 1, 2025) - AFN Naples video highlighting the USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) participating in Exercise Baltic Operations 25. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chance Hanson)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2025
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 07:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 968938
    VIRIN: 250701-N-JA925-2001
    Filename: DOD_111113587
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: NAPLES, IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Video - Mount Whitney BALTOPS 25 SOCIAL MEDIA VERSION, by SN Chance Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

