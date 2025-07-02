250701-N-JA925-1001 NAPLES, Italy (July 1, 2025) - AFN Naples EuropeNews highlighting the USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) participating in Exercise Baltic Operations 25. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chance Hanson)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2025 07:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|968937
|VIRIN:
|250701-N-JA925-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111113586
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples EuropeNews - Mount Whitney BALTOPS 25, by SN Chance Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.