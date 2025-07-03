Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KS&CB Ep. 18 | Best of the Best

    COLCHESTER, VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2025

    Video by Jeremiah Paquette 

    Family Programs - Vermont

    Over the last year and a half, we've had the pleasure of hosting some amazing guests who shared their stories and insights on the KS&CB Podcast. As we prepare for our biggest and best summer to date, we’re excited to bring back some of our favorite segments from the most popular episodes, all in one podcast just for you.

    This episode features:
    Ep. 9 w/ Courtney Weisert
    Ep. 6 Military Appreciation
    Ep. 12 w/ General Knight

    To see more KS&CB:
    www.ngfamily.vt.gov/Programs-Services/Kitchen-Spoons-Combat-Boots/
    www.facebook.com/kitchenspoonsandcombatboots
    www.youtube.com/@VTNGFamilyPrograms
    https://open.spotify.com/show/4giymY7yPrnpLjZarVza7m?si=BkIFpVDBRvqI-N3CVPWspw

