52nd Fighter Wing Change of Command Ceremony

The 52nd Fighter Wing conducts a wing change of command ceremony at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 30, 2025. U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Crofton relinquished command to U.S. Air Force Col. William Lutmer, who assumed command of the 52nd FW. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Keithler Bellany)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2025 07:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|968932
|VIRIN:
|250630-F-UN354-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111113530
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
