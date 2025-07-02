Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52nd Fighter Wing Change of Command Ceremony

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.02.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Keithler Bellany 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    The 52nd Fighter Wing conducts a wing change of command ceremony at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 30, 2025. U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Crofton relinquished command to U.S. Air Force Col. William Lutmer, who assumed command of the 52nd FW. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Keithler Bellany)

    Date Taken: 07.02.2025
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 07:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 968932
    VIRIN: 250630-F-UN354-1001
    Filename: DOD_111113530
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

