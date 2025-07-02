U.S. Army Echo Company, 5th Battalion, 7th Air Defense Artillery compete for the Supply Excellence Award June 30 in Baumholder, Germany. The competition is based on the best supply department, as well as the best supply process (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Lilly Pendergrass).
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2025 06:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|968931
|VIRIN:
|250630-A-KB033-7976
|Filename:
|DOD_111113528
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Echo Company 5-7 ADA Supply Excellence Award 2025, by PFC Lilly Pendergrass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
