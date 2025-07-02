Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACS "Tanabata" event

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.01.2025

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Army Community Service team celebrated “Tanabata,” also known in Japan as the star festival, July 2 at the SHA pool.

    #Tanabata #StarFestival #MakeADifference #BeAllYouCanBe

    Date Taken: 07.01.2025
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 04:12
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    ACS
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    Tanabata Star Festival
    camp zama
    MWR

