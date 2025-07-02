Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Zama Welcomes 16,000 Guests for 2025 Independence Day Celebration

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.02.2025

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Camp Zama celebrated Independence Day by welcoming more than 16,000 guests to the installation for an event that included food, fun, live music, a “Salute to the Nation” ceremony, and a fireworks finale!
    #IndependenceDay #FourthOfJuly #GoodNeighbors #MakeADifference #BeAllYouCanBe

    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    IMCOM Pacific
    Independence Day 2025
    camp zama
    Fourth of July 2025

