    I MEF: Relief & Appointment Ceremony

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2025

    Video by Sgt. Bryant Rodriguez 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Peter A. Siaw relinquishes his duties to Sgt. Maj. Rodney E. Nevinger, the incoming command senior enlisted leader of I MEF, during a relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, July 2, 2025. A relief and appointment ceremony is a military tradition that signifies all responsibilities and authorities being transferred between the outgoing and incoming command senior enlisted leader. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Bryant Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 07.02.2025
    Date Posted: 07.02.2025 23:16
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    sergeant major
    I MEF
    Relief and Appointment Ceremony
    leadership
    USMC
    Tradition

