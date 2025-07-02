I MEF: Relief & Appointment Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/968904" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Peter A. Siaw relinquishes his duties to Sgt. Maj. Rodney E. Nevinger, the incoming command senior enlisted leader of I MEF, during a relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, July 2, 2025. A relief and appointment ceremony is a military tradition that signifies all responsibilities and authorities being transferred between the outgoing and incoming command senior enlisted leader. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Bryant Rodriguez)