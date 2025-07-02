U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Peter A. Siaw relinquishes his duties to Sgt. Maj. Rodney E. Nevinger, the incoming command senior enlisted leader of I MEF, during a relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, July 2, 2025. A relief and appointment ceremony is a military tradition that signifies all responsibilities and authorities being transferred between the outgoing and incoming command senior enlisted leader. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Bryant Rodriguez)
Date Taken:
|07.02.2025
Date Posted:
|07.02.2025 23:16
Category:
|Video Productions
Video ID:
|968904
VIRIN:
|250702-M-ST088-6913
PIN:
|12345
Filename:
|DOD_111113315
Length:
|00:01:10
Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
Downloads:
|0
High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, I MEF: Relief & Appointment Ceremony, by Sgt Bryant Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
