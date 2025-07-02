Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Radio Around the Region: Chief Campbell on Readiness in the Air Force

    JAPAN

    06.24.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Kennedy 

    AFN Tokyo

    Chief Shaun Campbell, 5th Air Force Command Chief, talks about base exercises and the importance of readiness in the military. He reminds everyone that it is everyone's responsibility to be ready at all times.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2025
    Date Posted: 07.02.2025 21:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 968902
    VIRIN: 250625-F-AR133-1001
    Filename: DOD_111113251
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Around the Region: Chief Campbell on Readiness in the Air Force, by SSgt James Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

