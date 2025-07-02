Radio Around the Region: Chief Campbell on Readiness in the Air Force

Chief Shaun Campbell, 5th Air Force Command Chief, talks about base exercises and the importance of readiness in the military. He reminds everyone that it is everyone's responsibility to be ready at all times.
