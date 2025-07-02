Radio Around the Region: Chief Campbell on Readiness in the Air Force

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Chief Shaun Campbell, 5th Air Force Command Chief, talks about base exercises and the importance of readiness in the military. He reminds everyone that it is everyone's responsibility to be ready at all times.