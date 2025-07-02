CP25 Colón Medical Site

COLÓN, Panama (June 30, 2025) Sailors assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) treat patients at a medical site in Colón, Panama during Continuing Promise 2025, June 30, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thomas Boatright)
