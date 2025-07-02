John Salomon, a police instructor at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam’s Security Training Department, has been volunteering for decades. He performed community service when he was deployed on active duty and continues to do so today with his family. Salomon sees laulima, a Hawaiian value that means many hands working together, is as a way to take care of each other. “We have to be part of the community, not apart from it,” he says. “It’s not what we could take, but what we could give. This will help us build our community and make it better.” (U.S. Navy video by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2025 19:41
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|968889
|VIRIN:
|250702-N-KN989-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111113084
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Laulima Navy Spotlight: Part of the Community, by Melvin J Gonzalvo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.