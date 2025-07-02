Laulima Navy Spotlight: Part of the Community

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



John Salomon, a police instructor at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam’s Security Training Department, has been volunteering for decades. He performed community service when he was deployed on active duty and continues to do so today with his family. Salomon sees laulima, a Hawaiian value that means many hands working together, is as a way to take care of each other. “We have to be part of the community, not apart from it,” he says. “It’s not what we could take, but what we could give. This will help us build our community and make it better.” (U.S. Navy video by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)