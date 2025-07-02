Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Laulima Navy Spotlight: Part of the Community

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2025

    Video by Melvin J Gonzalvo        

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    John Salomon, a police instructor at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam’s Security Training Department, has been volunteering for decades. He performed community service when he was deployed on active duty and continues to do so today with his family. Salomon sees laulima, a Hawaiian value that means many hands working together, is as a way to take care of each other. “We have to be part of the community, not apart from it,” he says. “It’s not what we could take, but what we could give. This will help us build our community and make it better.” (U.S. Navy video by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2025
    Date Posted: 07.02.2025 19:41
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 968889
    VIRIN: 250702-N-KN989-1001
    Filename: DOD_111113084
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Laulima Navy Spotlight: Part of the Community, by Melvin J Gonzalvo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CNRH
    JBPHH
    Melvin J. Gonzalvo
    Laulima Navy
    John Salomon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download