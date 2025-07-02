8th Theater Sustainment Command begins a three-day countdown to the opening ceremony of exercise Talisman Sabre 2025.
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2025 01:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|968884
|VIRIN:
|250624-A-JL197-7062
|Filename:
|DOD_111113052
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|AU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Talisman Sabre 2025 Teaser, by SGT Devin Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
