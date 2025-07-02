Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Talisman Sabre 2025 Teaser

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AUSTRALIA

    06.24.2025

    Video by Sgt. Devin Davis 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    8th Theater Sustainment Command begins a three-day countdown to the opening ceremony of exercise Talisman Sabre 2025.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2025
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 01:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 968884
    VIRIN: 250624-A-JL197-7062
    Filename: DOD_111113052
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: AU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Talisman Sabre 2025 Teaser, by SGT Devin Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Talisman Sabre 25, Free and Open Indo-Pacific, Partnership

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download