Talisman Sabre 2025 Logistics Offload Operations in Melbourne Australia

U.S. Soldiers with 8th Theater Sustainment Command and 599th Transportation Brigade work alongside contracted civilian support to offload military vehicles and equipment from the Military Sealift Command-chartered Motor Vessel Cape Henry in Melbourne, Australia, in preparation for exercise Talisman Sabre 25, June 22, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between the United States and Australia, featuring multinational participation. The exercise strengthens relationships, enhances interoperability among key allies, and reinforces a shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.