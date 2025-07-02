U.S. Soldiers with 8th Theater Sustainment Command and 599th Transportation Brigade work alongside contracted civilian support to offload military vehicles and equipment from the Military Sealift Command-chartered Motor Vessel Cape Henry in Melbourne, Australia, in preparation for exercise Talisman Sabre 25, June 22, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between the United States and Australia, featuring multinational participation. The exercise strengthens relationships, enhances interoperability among key allies, and reinforces a shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2025 01:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|968883
|VIRIN:
|250622-A-JL197-6581
|Filename:
|DOD_111113043
|Length:
|00:04:17
|Location:
|AU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Talisman Sabre 2025 Logistics Offload Operations in Melbourne Australia, by SGT Devin Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
