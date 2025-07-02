Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Talisman Sabre 2025 Logistics Offload Operations in Melbourne Australia

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AUSTRALIA

    06.22.2025

    Video by Sgt. Devin Davis 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Soldiers with 8th Theater Sustainment Command and 599th Transportation Brigade work alongside contracted civilian support to offload military vehicles and equipment from the Military Sealift Command-chartered Motor Vessel Cape Henry in Melbourne, Australia, in preparation for exercise Talisman Sabre 25, June 22, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between the United States and Australia, featuring multinational participation. The exercise strengthens relationships, enhances interoperability among key allies, and reinforces a shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2025
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 01:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 968883
    VIRIN: 250622-A-JL197-6581
    Filename: DOD_111113043
    Length: 00:04:17
    Location: AU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Talisman Sabre 2025 Logistics Offload Operations in Melbourne Australia, by SGT Devin Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Talisman Sabre 25, Free and Open Indo-Pacific, Partnership

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download