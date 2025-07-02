Veracruz Medical Site Continuing Promise 2025

VERACRUZ, Panama (June 30, 2025) Sailors assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) perform various medical exams and procedures on Panamanian civilians during Continuing Promise 2025 in Veracruz, Panama, June 30, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. William Hunter)
