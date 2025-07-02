Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Veracruz Medical Site Continuing Promise 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VERACRUZ, PANAMA

    06.30.2025

    Video by Cpl. William Hunter 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    VERACRUZ, Panama (June 30, 2025) Sailors assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) perform various medical exams and procedures on Panamanian civilians during Continuing Promise 2025 in Veracruz, Panama, June 30, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. William Hunter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2025
    Date Posted: 07.02.2025 18:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 968878
    VIRIN: 250630-A-LS473-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_111112964
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: VERACRUZ, PA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Veracruz Medical Site Continuing Promise 2025, by CPL William Hunter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USNS Comfort
    Continuing Promise
    Enduring Promise
    CP25
    US Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download