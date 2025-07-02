Talisman Sabre 2025 U.S. Army vehicles offload at Port Darwin, Australia for Talisman Sabre 25

U.S. Soldiers with the Army Materiel Command load military vehicles onto trucks in preparation for exercise Talisman Sabre 25 at Port Darwin, Australia, June 11, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, with multinational participation, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Devin Davis)
|06.11.2025
|07.03.2025 01:29
|B-Roll
|968873
|250611-A-JL197-3414
|DOD_111112873
|00:02:23
|DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
|0
|0
