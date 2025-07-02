U.S. Marine Corps Col. David Merles speaks to service members, government civilians, defense contractors and community leaders during a change of command ceremony July 2 at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island in Florida. Col. Luke Watson, who had served as commanding officer of Blount Island Command since Aug. 11, 2023, relinquished command to Merles while aboard the USNS Sgt. William W. Seay, a U.S. Navy maritime prepositioning ship. The facility is the hub of the Marine Corps’ prepositioning programs. Blount Island Command supports Marine expeditionary forces worldwide during military exercises and contingency operations, from combat to humanitarian.
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2025 17:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|968872
|VIRIN:
|250702-M-TC037-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111112871
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Merles Takes Helm at Key Marine Corps Logistics Hub in Florida, by Dustin Senger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Merles Takes Helm at Key Marine Corps Logistics Hub in Florida
No keywords found.