Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Merles Takes Helm at Key Marine Corps Logistics Hub in Florida

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2025

    Video by Dustin Senger 

    Blount Island Command

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. David Merles speaks to service members, government civilians, defense contractors and community leaders during a change of command ceremony July 2 at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island in Florida. Col. Luke Watson, who had served as commanding officer of Blount Island Command since Aug. 11, 2023, relinquished command to Merles while aboard the USNS Sgt. William W. Seay, a U.S. Navy maritime prepositioning ship. The facility is the hub of the Marine Corps’ prepositioning programs. Blount Island Command supports Marine expeditionary forces worldwide during military exercises and contingency operations, from combat to humanitarian.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2025
    Date Posted: 07.02.2025 17:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 968872
    VIRIN: 250702-M-TC037-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_111112871
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Merles Takes Helm at Key Marine Corps Logistics Hub in Florida, by Dustin Senger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Merles Takes Helm at Key Marine Corps Logistics Hub in Florida

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download