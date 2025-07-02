Merles Takes Helm at Key Marine Corps Logistics Hub in Florida

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Col. David Merles speaks to service members, government civilians, defense contractors and community leaders during a change of command ceremony July 2 at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island in Florida. Col. Luke Watson, who had served as commanding officer of Blount Island Command since Aug. 11, 2023, relinquished command to Merles while aboard the USNS Sgt. William W. Seay, a U.S. Navy maritime prepositioning ship. The facility is the hub of the Marine Corps’ prepositioning programs. Blount Island Command supports Marine expeditionary forces worldwide during military exercises and contingency operations, from combat to humanitarian.