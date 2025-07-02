Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy Garrison Leadership sends Independence Day Message; July 2025 Updates

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy Deputy to the Garrison Commander Cameron Cantlon and Command Sgt. Maj. (CSM) James Riddle, Fort McCoy Garrison CSM, send this Independence Day 2025 message and update community members on what's happening at Fort McCoy, Wis., during July 2025. The garrison command team members share information about staying safe over the holiday as well as update about the important events taking place on post. (U.S. Army Video by Kevin Clark, Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office)

    Date Taken: 07.02.2025
    Date Posted: 07.02.2025 17:24
    Length: 00:03:38
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Behind the Triad, Garrison Command Team, Fort McCoy leadership message, IMCOM

