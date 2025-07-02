Fort McCoy Garrison Leadership sends Independence Day Message; July 2025 Updates

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Fort McCoy Deputy to the Garrison Commander Cameron Cantlon and Command Sgt. Maj. (CSM) James Riddle, Fort McCoy Garrison CSM, send this Independence Day 2025 message and update community members on what's happening at Fort McCoy, Wis., during July 2025. The garrison command team members share information about staying safe over the holiday as well as update about the important events taking place on post. (U.S. Army Video by Kevin Clark, Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office)