The 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, conducts a Change of Command ceremony for Col. Michael E. Zeigelhofer, the incoming brigade commander, on Cooper Field, Fort Hood, Texas, July 1, 2025. Change of Command symbolizes the transition of command from the outgoing to the incoming commander. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hector Blanco)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2025 17:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|968866
|VIRIN:
|250701-A-CK796-1294
|Filename:
|DOD_111112778
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team Change of Command Ceremony, by SPC Hector Blanco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.