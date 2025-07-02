Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team Change of Command Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2025

    Video by Spc. Hector Blanco 

    1st Cavalry Division

    The 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, conducts a Change of Command ceremony for Col. Michael E. Zeigelhofer, the incoming brigade commander, on Cooper Field, Fort Hood, Texas, July 1, 2025. Change of Command symbolizes the transition of command from the outgoing to the incoming commander. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hector Blanco)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2025
    Date Posted: 07.02.2025 17:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 968866
    VIRIN: 250701-A-CK796-1294
    Filename: DOD_111112778
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team Change of Command Ceremony, by SPC Hector Blanco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    First Team
    3 ABCT
    ceremony
    1st Cavalry Division
    Texas
    change of command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download