Coast Guard deployed HITRON crew helps stop suspected drug smugglers at sea

A Coast Guard deployed Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron team aboard the Royal Netherlands navy ship Friesland fires warning shots at a suspected drug smuggling vessel off the coast of Venezuela, June 15, 2025. The interdicted drugs were part of a larger drug offload by USCGC Northland at Base Miami Beach, Florida on July 2, 2025. (U.S. Coast Guard video by HITRON)
