Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard deployed HITRON crew helps stop suspected drug smugglers at sea

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VENEZUELA

    06.15.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard deployed Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron team aboard the Royal Netherlands navy ship Friesland fires warning shots at a suspected drug smuggling vessel off the coast of Venezuela, June 15, 2025. The interdicted drugs were part of a larger drug offload by USCGC Northland at Base Miami Beach, Florida on July 2, 2025. (U.S. Coast Guard video by HITRON)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2025
    Date Posted: 07.02.2025 16:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 968865
    VIRIN: 250615-G-G0107-1000
    Filename: DOD_111112773
    Length: 00:06:43
    Location: VE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    coast guard, counter narcotics, drug smuggling, HITRON, Northland, Dutch, partnerships, Netherlands

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download