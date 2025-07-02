Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PNSY: "You, too, are serving your country"

    KITTERY, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2025

    Video by Scott Hanson, Jordon Johnson and Joel Messer

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    KITTERY, Maine (June 16, 2025): Proud to pop up on your feed this patriotic holiday weekend with a reminder to our Portsmouth Naval Shipyard family; "You, too, are serving your country"
    (U.S. Navy video by Jordon Johnson, Joel Messer and Scott Hanson/released)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.02.2025 16:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 968861
    VIRIN: 250616-N-BY633-1001
    Filename: DOD_111112708
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: KITTERY, MAINE, US

    This work, PNSY: "You, too, are serving your country", by Scott Hanson, Jordon Johnson and Joel Messer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Indepence day
    Navy250
    PNSY; Portsmouth Naval Shipyard; Navy; Submarines; AmericasNavy250

