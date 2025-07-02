U.S. Air Force aircrew members assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadron refuel F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 482nd Fighter Wing over the Southeastern United States, June 24, 2025. The F-16C Fighting Falcon is an agile multi-role fighter aircraft equipped with high maneuverability and at relatively low costs. Through the support of tanker aircraft, the high-performance weapons system has provided critical air support to U.S. and allied nations for more than 40 years. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2025 14:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|968846
|VIRIN:
|250624-F-IA158-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111112380
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 91st ARS Completes Total Force F-16 Refuel, by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.