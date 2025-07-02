Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    91st ARS Completes Total Force F-16 Refuel

    UNITED STATES

    06.24.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force aircrew members assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadron refuel F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 482nd Fighter Wing over the Southeastern United States, June 24, 2025. The F-16C Fighting Falcon is an agile multi-role fighter aircraft equipped with high maneuverability and at relatively low costs. Through the support of tanker aircraft, the high-performance weapons system has provided critical air support to U.S. and allied nations for more than 40 years. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)

    Date Taken: 06.24.2025
    Date Posted: 07.02.2025 14:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 968846
    VIRIN: 250624-F-IA158-2001
    Filename: DOD_111112380
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 91st ARS Completes Total Force F-16 Refuel, by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Mobility Command
    482nd Fighter Wing
    U.S. Transportation Command
    91st Air Refueling Squadron
    F-16

