91st ARS Completes Total Force F-16 Refuel

U.S. Air Force aircrew members assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadron refuel F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 482nd Fighter Wing over the Southeastern United States, June 24, 2025. The F-16C Fighting Falcon is an agile multi-role fighter aircraft equipped with high maneuverability and at relatively low costs. Through the support of tanker aircraft, the high-performance weapons system has provided critical air support to U.S. and allied nations for more than 40 years. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)