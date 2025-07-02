Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Happy Independence Day from MacDill Air Force Base

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Helen Ly 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force video celebrating July 4, 2025 at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. July 4, 1776, was the day the Declaration of Independence was adopted by the Continental Congress, and has since been celebrated as Independence Day. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Helen Ly)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2025
    Date Posted: 07.02.2025 14:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 968843
    VIRIN: 250702-F-DE541-1002
    PIN: 1002
    Filename: DOD_111112343
    Length: 00:00:09
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Happy Independence Day from MacDill Air Force Base, by A1C Helen Ly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download