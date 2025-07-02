Washington National Guard’s 792nd Chemical Company Gears Up for Contingency Response Force Mission

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers with the 792nd Chemical Company, 420th Chemical Battalion, 96th Troop Command, Washington National Guard conduct decontamination and reconnaissance drills at Yakima Training Center, Wash., June 23, 2025. The company is preparing for their upcoming Contingency Response Force mission in order to respond to chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats on short notice. The training is taking place during the unit’s annual training June 16–30. Capt. Bjorn Olson, commander of the 792nd Chemical co, describes the training. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Nicolas A. Cloward)