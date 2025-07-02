Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Washington National Guard’s 792nd Chemical Company Gears Up for Contingency Response Force Mission

    YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2025

    Courtesy Video

    96th Troop Command

    U.S. Soldiers with the 792nd Chemical Company, 420th Chemical Battalion, 96th Troop Command, Washington National Guard conduct decontamination and reconnaissance drills at Yakima Training Center, Wash., June 23, 2025. The company is preparing for their upcoming Contingency Response Force mission in order to respond to chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats on short notice. The training is taking place during the unit’s annual training June 16–30. Capt. Bjorn Olson, commander of the 792nd Chemical co, describes the training. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Nicolas A. Cloward)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2025
    Date Posted: 07.02.2025 14:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 968835
    VIRIN: 250623-Z-QD330-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_111112038
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WASHINGTON, US

    YTC
    reconnaisance
    792nd Chemical Company
    decontamimation

