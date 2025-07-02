U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 31st Fighter Wing, Airmen from the Turkish air force and members assigned to NATO take part in Exercise Anatolian Eagle 25 at the 3rd Main Jet Base, Konya, Türkiye, June 23 to July 4, 2025. Exercising in a contested environment alongside Allies and partners reinforced peace through strength, demonstrating the U.S.’s resolve to deter aggression and defend the homeland. AE 25 built combat-credible forces ready to fight and win against advanced threats, ensuring air superiority remains decisively in U.S., Allied and partner hands. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2025 13:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|968833
|VIRIN:
|250702-F-ZJ681-2003
|Filename:
|DOD_111112006
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|KONYA, TR
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, 31st Fighter Wing participates in Exercise Anatolian Eagle 25, by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
