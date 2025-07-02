Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st Fighter Wing participates in Exercise Anatolian Eagle 25

    KONYA, TURKEY

    07.02.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 31st Fighter Wing, Airmen from the Turkish air force and members assigned to NATO take part in Exercise Anatolian Eagle 25 at the 3rd Main Jet Base, Konya, Türkiye, June 23 to July 4, 2025. Exercising in a contested environment alongside Allies and partners reinforced peace through strength, demonstrating the U.S.’s resolve to deter aggression and defend the homeland. AE 25 built combat-credible forces ready to fight and win against advanced threats, ensuring air superiority remains decisively in U.S., Allied and partner hands. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

    Date Taken: 07.02.2025
    Date Posted: 07.02.2025 13:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 968833
    VIRIN: 250702-F-ZJ681-2003
    Filename: DOD_111112006
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: KONYA, TR

    This work, 31st Fighter Wing participates in Exercise Anatolian Eagle 25, by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO AWACS
    Turkish Air Force
    510th FS
    510th FGS
    Anatolian Eagle 25

